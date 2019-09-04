Details for 2019 Huntsville Christmas parade released

The details for the 2019 Huntsville Christmas Parade were announced during a press conference Wednesday at the Von Braun Center with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, WRSA and VBC staff, Santa and Mrs. Claus and others.

The theme for the 2019 Huntsville Christmas Parade is “Christmas Around the World.”

“One of the joys of Christmas is observing the many ways it is celebrated in different countries around the globe,” said Battle.

This year’s official Grand Marshal is the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee co-champ, Erin Howard.

Registration for the 2019 Huntsville Christmas Parade is open through 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Interested participants can find registration information HERE. Participation is limited and registrations will be reviewed by a panel for approval. Early registration is encouraged.

Registrants must provide detailed descriptions of what they envision for their floats and all must be well-lit to enhance the viewers experience during the nighttime parade.

To further encourage high-quality floats, there will be three community judges who will judge based on different criteria including Creativity, Execution, and Theme Interpretation.

The Huntsville Christmas Parade will begin on Clinton Avenue near the U.S. Post Office at 6 p.m., it will progress east on Clinton making a right onto Church Street taking the parade between Tinsel Trail and Skating in the Park. It will then make a left turn onto Williams Avenue and an immediate left onto Fountain Circle, where it will again turn left onto the downtown square. The parade will make its final turn going left onto Holmes Avenue.