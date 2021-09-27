Clear

Details, grand marshal announced for annual Huntsville Christmas parade

From left to right: Alison Kling, Free 2 Teach, Santa Clause, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 7 after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 12:09 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 12:16 PM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

There are less than three months until Christmas!

To prepare, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, other community leaders and Santa Claus himself visited the Von Braun Center to kick off the annual parade planning.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 7. It will start 6 p.m. on Clinton Avenue near the post office and make its way through downtown.

This year's parade theme is "Back in Action," after the parade was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

"I'm so glad to be back, and you know, last year was a little different. But this year, it is going to be back in action," said Santa Claus. "You know, the spirit of Christmas might be dimmed a little, but this year, it's going to be brighter than ever! Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!"

Free 2 Teach, founded by the late Eula Battle, will be this year's official parade grand marshal.

"I am delighted to be part of this year's Christmas Parade," said Alison Kling of Free 2 Teach. "I am so excited that Free 2 Teach will be highlighted on such a festive occasion! The parade was always a favorite event of Eula's and is such a fun way to bring together the community to kick off the holiday season."

