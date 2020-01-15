'Destroyed. Gone. It's gone': Brindlee Mountain students reflect on damaged school

Crews worked at Brindlee Mountain Primary School all day on Wednesday to fix the power and put up a fence.

An EF-2 tornado destroyed 17 classrooms, offices, the lunch room, and part of the library are damaged from the tornado.

17 classrooms, the lunch room, several offices, and part of the library are damaged from the tornado.

Electrical crews were at the Brindlee Mountain Primary School working to fix the electricity. They replaced powerlines and removed several other power lines that were damaged from the tornado.

The crew told WAAY 31 they planned on putting new underground wires in to restore the electricity.

Marshall County Schools also hired a company to put up a fence around the school.

“Putting a fence up for the school for Marshall County School Board so they can secure it down so people wanting to coming in and walk through the school. And they gone keep em out," says Tim Jones, the manager of the fence company.

He tells WAAY 31 his company usually assists with devastation like this.

“It’s devastating. Whenever you see the kids today’s and stuff like that and all of them of what you go through you see all the stuff in there, that would be devastating to some of the kids and this community,” says Jones.

The crew tells WAAY 31 they will finish putting the fence up by Friday.

Theres still a ton of debris and devastation at the school. Several people were in and out of the school today to help out with the clean up.

WAAY 31 spoke with two students, who are in first and second grade, about the devastation and what their parents told them.

"That it was destroyed and they were just glad we weren't in it on a school day," says neighbors Noah and Shane.

WAAY 31 showed them a photo and asked them what the damaged school looked like.

"Destroyed. Gone. It's gone," says both of them.

On Wednesday, many people came to the school to get a first hand look as to what the damage is.

One man told us this isn't the first time Brindlee Mountain Primary School was damaged. He told us when he was a student back in the 70's, the school burnt down.

He told us about his experience talking to a current student at the school.

"The little girl pointed towards the school and she said I don't have a school no more. If that don't break your heart...I don't know what will," says Spencer Snow.

He says, "it's hard for the whole community, ya know. It's a lot of shifting and moving around for a lot of kids and stuff getting them out of the regular routine and stuff as far as the school goes. It was a nice school on the inside. But maybe it'll come back nicer".

The DAR High School in Marshall County is creating goody bags for students who went here. They're hoping it will help the students as they entire new classrooms at the middle school next week.