Destinee McGhee signs with Arkansas

The Madison Academy star heading to Fayetteville.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Destinee McGhee committed to Arkansas last November. 

She made it official Thursday morning, signing to play basketball for the Razorbacks. 

Desinee is loved by your teammates, coach, and family. 

This season is dedicated to someone very special to her, her Dad. He passed away this summer. 

"My last conversation with him, I told him this seaosn is for him," Destinee said. "So today is special, this season is special."

