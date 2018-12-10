Deshler Tigers building off 2018 state title run

A 52 point championship loss is something the Deshler Tigers want to forget. They prefer to be remembered for how they handled defeat.

"We lost with class out there, we lost with character, I'll take that all day long," Head Coach, Bo Culver, said.

The Tigers were unranked all season and underdogs in every playoff game, yet they clawed their way to the Super 7 Championships.

"No matter what anyone says about you, no matter what anything thinks about you, all that matters is you, what you believe about yourself," Culver said. "These guys did, they believed all year long."

Coach Culver says the 4A state title loss prepares the players for life's bigger challenges.

"Football teaches us about life, this is the mission field God has me in," Culver said. "I tell those guys right there, 'I don't care how much football we've taught you, I hope I've taught you that Jesus loves you, and I hope I've taught you how to be a man of character and integrity.'"

The seniors' legacy is getting Deshler back in the state title picture for the first time since 2014. Xavier Trotter says they've laid a strong foundation. Now, it's up to next year's team to bring the trophy back home.

"They'll be in our place if they just go about it, character and integrity, like coach said," Trotter said.