Clear

Deshaun Davis, Jarrett Stidham speak with media before Iron Bowl

Hear what the two captains have to say on this year's edition.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Deshuan Davis says the Auburn Tigers are prepping more for this game. With class out of session, he says the team has a lot more time to focus on learning this year's Alabama football team. 

Jarrett Stidham says he's excited to play his first Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. It's also his first time playing against Tua, but he's seen the QB put in work at a quarterback camp in California this past summer. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events