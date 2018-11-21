Deshaun Davis, Jarrett Stidham speak with media before Iron Bowl

Deshuan Davis says the Auburn Tigers are prepping more for this game. With class out of session, he says the team has a lot more time to focus on learning this year's Alabama football team.
Jarrett Stidham says he's excited to play his first Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. It's also his first time playing against Tua, but he's seen the QB put in work at a quarterback camp in California this past summer.
