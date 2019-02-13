Deputy shares similar experience after wreck injures Huntsville officer

A Huntsville Police Officer is recovering at home after his cruiser was hit by a vehicle on I-565. The crash happened as he was working another wreck near the airport.

Ryan Koch, a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy, shared with us he was involved in a similar wreck. He said the "move over" law is important to all first responders.

"They never moved over and never slowed down. It was just an instant boom into the back of my car," he said.

Koch explained he was performing a traffic stop eight years ago on US highway 231. He said a car came right for his cruiser at one o'clock in the morning.

"He hit me hard enough that it bent the frame at a 90 degree angle. It knocked the window out," he said.

Koch said he was in Crown Victoria on the side of a highway just like the Huntsville police officer who was hit Monday night.

"I know how that officer or deputy out there feels, and to be able to stand back and look at the car and to say, wow it could have been a lot worse than what it was," he added.

Back in 2011, Alabama had a move over law. It's been strengthened over the years, and now requires anyone to move over when they see any car with flashing lights, on the side of the road even if it's someone changing a tire. Koch, the other deputy and the suspect were able to get out of the way that night, but he knows it could have played out very differently.

"It always goes back into your head about what if I was getting back into the car when he come by and hit us or what if I was sitting in the car," he added.

Koch said to this day he remembers the wreck vividly, and it's always on his mind when he makes a traffic stop.

"I just had to step back and take a deep breath and say wow I was really lucky," he said.

Huntsville police haven't identified the officer involved in the wreck from Tuesday night, and told us crash is still under investigation. Huntsville police told us the driver of the vehicle that hit the police cruiser isn't expected to face any charges.