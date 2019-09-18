Marshall County deputies taking extra precautions with inmate road crews during heatwave

The prolonged heatwave is taking its toll on all of us, including a dozen Marshall County inmates spending 7-hour shifts cleaning up county roads.

"I've had a couple of times, I have them say, 'Yeah boss, it's just too hot,'" said a deputy, Josh Kirkland.

It may be hot outside, but Marshall County inmates and deputies are taking to the streets to clean up the county. For the first year, thanks to funding from the county commission, crews of four to six inmates head out on weekdays to pick up litter.

The crews are made up of non-violent, non-flight risk offenders, and they're teamed with a deputy.

"Normally, my job is sit up here, watch for traffic, make sure nobody hits them, watch these guys and make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing," said Kirkland.

Because the program is in its first year, this is the first summer they've been doing it. Kirkland said it's been a hot one.

"It does get hot out here for these guys," he said.

That's why deputies pay extra attention to inmates and if they're not feeling well, they can take a break. Overall, the group takes more frequent water breaks, especially in the air conditioned truck.

"We take a 30-minute lunch break in the shade somewhere, just do our best to keep them cool," said Kirkland.

The program is voluntary and inmates can head out up to five times a week. Back at the jail, deputies say during high temperatures, inmates are offered more water and more shower time.