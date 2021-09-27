UPDATE: Morgan Co. deputies: missing child found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan county sheriff's office said the child has been located safely, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The child is being checked out by medical staff.

_________________________________________________________________

FROM EARLIER:

Morgan county sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a possible missing child in Hartselle.

The sheriff's office said they recieved reports of an autistic child that has wandered away from the Chapel at Quail Creek Golf Course late Monday night.

Morgan County spokesman Mike Swafford said the call came in at 8:53 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including a rescue squad.

Deputies are asking to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.