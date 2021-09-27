Clear

UPDATE: Morgan Co. deputies: missing child found safe

They were searching for an austistic child who wandered away from the Chapel at Quail Creek Golf Course late Monday night. That child was found early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:44 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:15 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

UPDATE: The Morgan county sheriff's office said the child has been located safely, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The child is being checked out by medical staff.

_________________________________________________________________

FROM EARLIER:

Morgan county sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a possible missing child in Hartselle.

The sheriff's office said they recieved reports of an autistic child that has wandered away from the Chapel at Quail Creek Golf Course late Monday night.

Morgan County spokesman Mike Swafford said the call came in at 8:53 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including a rescue squad.

Deputies are asking to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.

