Clear

Deputies raise $4,500 for Hartselle officer's wife battling cancer

Credit: @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook

Deputies in Morgan County came together to help the family.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Morgan County is spreading some holiday cheer this December after a monthlong fundraising effort.

Deputies tossed the razor during “No-Shave November” to support a Hartselle police officer, Brad Freeman.

Freeman's wife, Amanda, is battling cancer. Deputies also set up donut sales to help fundraise.

The effort raised nearly $5,000 for the Freeman family.

“We’re reminded almost daily of the challenges facing law enforcement. When you add in a fight with cancer, it takes as much physical, emotional and financial support you can get. I’m happy our group was willing to be part of their support team,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events