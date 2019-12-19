Deputies raise $4,500 for Hartselle officer's wife battling cancer

Morgan County is spreading some holiday cheer this December after a monthlong fundraising effort.

Deputies tossed the razor during “No-Shave November” to support a Hartselle police officer, Brad Freeman.

Freeman's wife, Amanda, is battling cancer. Deputies also set up donut sales to help fundraise.

The effort raised nearly $5,000 for the Freeman family.

“We’re reminded almost daily of the challenges facing law enforcement. When you add in a fight with cancer, it takes as much physical, emotional and financial support you can get. I’m happy our group was willing to be part of their support team,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.