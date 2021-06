Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a possible home invasion on Lockhart Road in Harvest.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office says there are two victims. The scene is described as "extremely active."

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed this was a shooting. One victim is male the other is female. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital in "extreme life-threatening condition."

The call came in at 5:58am.

