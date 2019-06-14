Deputies looking for 2 men pretending to be cops in Limestone Co.

A community is on edge after two men showed up at a woman’s home, claiming to be with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

WAAY 31 learned what the impostors were after and what neighbors are doing now.

“These men said they had pinged this young girl’s phone and it had pinged at her house.”

A Limestone County man, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, told WAAY 31 he was at a neighbor’s house on Tuesday when they heard an unexpected knock at the door.

He said two men, in their 30's or 40's, claimed to be from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and said they were looking for a missing girl.

“Under-aged girl who had been seen with an older man. They were trying to find her. She supposedly had long blonde hair.”

The sheriff’s office told WAAY 31 they don’t have any reports of missing people that match this story.

The neighbor said he immediately had suspicions about the men who he said showed up in a gold-colored four-door Pontiac with dark, tinted windows.

“The vehicle was not your typical police-issued vehicle," he said. "The people did not look like what you would consider a normal police officer to look like. Not dressed appropriately at all. He actually looked like just some guy off the street.”

The man said as the visit seemed to become more and more strange, he started asking the cops some questions.

“I want to see a badge, I want to see a weapon, I want to see some identification.”

He told WAAY 31 one of the men showed him a small badge with a shield on it that didn’t look real.

“If somebody comes knocking on your door and asking to search your house, ask for a warrant," another neighbor, Sandi Slaton, said.

Slaton told WAAY 31 she won’t be letting anyone in her home and that the neighborhood kids should be the only ones allowed to play police officer.

“It’s scary," Slaton said. "On top of that, we go to work every day and don’t want to leave them here by themselves.”

The bizarre visit didn’t last long, but now neighbors are being extra vigilant until the police impersonators are caught.

In the meantime, the real cops will be increasing patrols in the area.

“These people taking law into their own hands—you don’t want a child getting hurt, you don’t want someone’s children or grandchildren being taken, you don’t want someone being robbed," a neighbor said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there have been multiple incidents like this and they are currently investigating.

If you are confronted by these two men, police say to get away, but if you can safely get pictures or video of them or their car and tag, it would help their investigation.