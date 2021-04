One man is in custody after a shooting in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Joshua Smith, of Geraldine, Sunday afternoon after responding to a fight involving a gun.

Authorities said they arrived to the area of Park Street to find a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Authorities arrested Smith for two counts of assault.