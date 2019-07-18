74-year-old man dead after Thursday shooting in Ardmore

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the tracking dogs were unable to pick up a good scent at the crime scene. Investigators are expected to be at the home again this morning.

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the call for the shooting came in at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and it left a 74-year-old man dead.

The sheriff's office says the victim had lived at Ardmore Avenue for six months and in Ardmore for two years. He was found lying in the yard, according to the department.

Officials say the man and his wife were inside the home at the time of the shooting, when they heard noises outside. They say the man went to investigate, and his wife says she then heard gunshots.

The sheriff's office says the possible suspect(s) arrived to and left the home on foot.

Two tracking dogs are at the scene, and a firetruck was brought into the backyard of the house. Officials are using its lights to help in the investigation.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says another call came in about a possible shooting on Leaning Pine Road, which is southeast of Ardmore Avenue. Our reporter at the scene on Ardmore Avenue says fours gunshots were heard around 10:15 p.m. and after a brief pause, three more were heard. Young says it's not clear at this time if the two incidents are connected, but the department is responding to Leaning Pine Road.

From earlier:

Deputies in Limestone County are investigating a fatal shooting on Highway 251 on the south side of Ardmore, in town limits.

In a tweet Thursday night, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said that one person had been shot and killed. The sheriff's office says tracking dogs are en route, and the suspect(s) possibly left on foot.

This is the second deadly shooting in Ardmore this week. On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said a 72-year-old woman was shot and killed off Elkwood Section Road. Family members told us they believed it happened during a home invasion. Deputies have arrested two suspects, but are still looking for two more. The sheriff's office tells WAAY 31 there is no reason at this time to believe the two shootings are connected.