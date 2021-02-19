Deputies identify suspects involved in vandalizing Hatton High School

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has identified several suspects involved in vandalizing both Hatton High School's football field and practice field.

Thursday morning, Hatton High School's head football coach, Denton Bowling, learned that someone drove on his snow-covered fields; leaving deep ruts and destroying hard work to keep the fields in good shape.

“It’s kind of a staple of the community, and it feels like you’ve been attacked," said Bowling.

He said it isn't just a football field, it's where the community creates memories.

“This is where we have graduation here at Hatton High School. There’s countless members of the community that have bled and sweat running all over this field right now. This is the pride. I mean, that’s what makes Friday night football so special," said Bowling.

Bowling said both the athletes and coaches put countless hours of work on these fields.

"It’s like someone stole your time, and effort, and energy. All that has gone into play," he said. "The hours that you’ve stayed away from your family."

He hopes repairs can be made so the community can continue making memories after such a trying year.

“You turn around at graduation right after you’ve battled COVID and battled that crisis that came in last year, and now, all of a sudden it’s like, okay, maybe things are getting back to normal," said Bowling.

Supporters have come together and are offering a $500 reward for information on who was involved in this vandalism.

Investigators have some suspects, but no charges have been filed yet.