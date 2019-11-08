Some law enforcement officials didn’t have to wait until Veterans Day to do a good deed.
Deputies from Morgan, Madison, Walker and Cullman counties helped a disabled veteran who was walking about 100 miles to get to a doctor's appointment in Huntsville.
A Walker County deputy escorted the Gulf War veteran to the Cullman County line, where a sheriff's deputy there picked him up. That deputy took him to a deputy in Morgan County.
The Morgan County deputy took the man to a Madison County deputy who took him to his appointment in Huntsville. The next day, they did the same thing in reverse to get him back home.
Related Content
- North Alabama deputies help disabled veteran cross multiple counties to get to doctor’s appointment
- Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase through multiple North Alabama counties
- Local doctor appointed to rare disease advisory council
- Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints new communications director
- Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama
- Red Cross hosting blood drives in North Alabama
- Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek appointed as district election officer for north Alabama
- North Alabama veterans visit Washington D.C. for honor trip
- Multiple shootings in north Huntsville over weekend
- Alabama woman arrested after disabled brother found neglected
Scroll for more content...