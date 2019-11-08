Clear
North Alabama deputies help disabled veteran cross multiple counties to get to doctor’s appointment

Deputies helped a disabled veteran who was walking about 100 miles to get to a doctor's appointment.

Nov 8, 2019
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 11:03 AM
Ashley Thusius

Some law enforcement officials didn’t have to wait until Veterans Day to do a good deed.

Deputies from Morgan, Madison, Walker and Cullman counties helped a disabled veteran who was walking about 100 miles to get to a doctor's appointment in Huntsville.

A Walker County deputy escorted the Gulf War veteran to the Cullman County line, where a sheriff's deputy there picked him up. That deputy took him to a deputy in Morgan County.

The Morgan County deputy took the man to a Madison County deputy who took him to his appointment in Huntsville. The next day, they did the same thing in reverse to get him back home.

