Deputies arrest man following high-speed chase through multiple counties

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office the chase started because of a theft in Giles County Tennessee. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office chased the subject in to Madison County.
The chase ended on Bordeaux Lane in Madison when a man got out of the car and ran from law enforcement. The Madison County Sheriff's Office quickly took the man into custody.
People who live in this area told WAAY 31 their street is normally quiet.
