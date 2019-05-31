Deputies: Harvest man in custody after trying to put fake money in jail account

A Harvest man is in custody after deputies said he tried to put fake money in his jail account.

Travis Yerby was arrested on Thursday by Madison police officers for a warrant with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say while he was being booked into the jail, he presented 49 $100 bills to be put in his account. Five of them were fake. Investigators found them to all have the same serial number and to lack the security features that legitimate U.S. currency has.

Yerby was charged with five counts of possession of a forged instrument, and he's being held on a $25,000 bond for these charges.