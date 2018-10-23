Dept. of Transportation urges drivers to use caution during repairs on I-65

The Alabama Department of Transportation is repairing damage daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the median of Interstate 65, between Exit 365 and the Tennessee state line. The work will be finished on Thursday.
The damage is from a tractor trailer crash Tuesday, October 16 that involved blockage of the left lane and shoulder. The repair work requires the inside northbound lane and shoulder to be closed.
Officials urge drivers to use caution in the area.
