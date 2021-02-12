Dept. of Transportation preparing for potential for icy North Alabama roads in coming days

The potential for icy conditions is coming to North Alabama from Sunday night through possibly Tuesday morning.

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Friday that snow and ice equipment is being prepared, and crews will be ready to mobilize as needed.

Seth Burkett, DOT spokesperson, said rainy conditions over the weekend may limit the ability to pretreat highways effectively. Should conditions permit any pretreatment — and should updated forecasts call for it — interstates as well as bridges and other areas prone to icing on major routes will be prioritized, he said.

Burkett said these routes will also be top priorities for treatment and clearing following winter weather.

In the event of widespread icy conditions, avoid travel except in emergencies.

He also said: If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Some areas of North Alabama may have a chance of precipitation refreezing on roads tonight or Saturday night. Small crews will work overnight in the affected districts to scout roads, monitor conditions, and spot treat any icy patches.