ALDOT: Prepare to stay off North Alabama roads up to 3 days due to winter weather

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency advise motorists that freezing rain will likely coat North Alabama roads with ice beginning early Sunday evening.

The department said much of the state will experience freezing temperatures over the next few days which could produce widespread “black ice” conditions.

Seth Burkett, DOT spokesman, said people should prepare “now for being off the roads two to three days.”

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News each morning, afternoon and night, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE

More from the DOT:

In addition to icing on roadways due to freezing rain, north and west-central Alabama may see additional accumulations of sleet and snow.

Forecasts indicate icy conditions will be a concern through late morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to temperatures remaining near or below freezing even during daytime hours Monday and Tuesday.

Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze to form black ice — a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for motorists to detect in advance.

Travel on all routes in the affected areas will be potentially hazardous, and some routes may become impassable.

Motorists are strongly advised not to travel except in case of emergency.

Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the latest weather information.

Check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.

If traveling, beware of hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.

Take preparedness steps such as carrying a kit including a car charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and blankets, as well as food, water and other critical supplies. For the latest preparedness tips visit www.ema.alabama.gov.