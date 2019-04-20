Department of Transportation launches $5.6M campaign on railroad safety

It's a problem that the U.S. Department of Transportation says has become way too common, and hopes to change.

In 2018, 270 people were killed at railroad crossings. 99 of those deaths happened because the driver went around lowered crossing gate arms. That's the highest it's been in a decade.

"To me, that's crazy. I mean what are you thinking?" Damon Bankhead said.

WAAY 31 reached out to state troopers to see how common this problem is here in Alabama. They said they'll give us those numbers next week, but law enforcement told WAAY 31 it has happened here in North Alabama.

Last April, Sarah McCallum and Derek Collier died when their car drove through the railroad crossing gates on Moores Mill Road and got hit by a train. A memorial stands on the side of the road remembering the tragic accident, but the Department of Transportation wants to do more to help save people's lives.

That's why the Department of Transportation relaunched their $5.6 million campaign to tell drivers to stop because trains can't.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office says he's seen people drive around the railroad crossing gates.

He says people should not do that because they are there to keep you safe.

The Department of Transportation says they hope the campaign can help drivers realize that the consequences of driving around barriers can be deadly.

"It's still hard to believe she's really gone," Tennessee mother Charlene Threats said.

Threats still gets emotional when she thinks of how she lost her 17-year-old daughter last summer.

"She was everything," Threats said.

Jazzmyne Ashworth died when the car she was riding in tried to cut in front of an oncoming train but didn't make it.

"I can hear her say, 'Make it count mom. Make this day count.'" Threats said.

She founded the Jazzmyne Ashworth Project in honor of her daughter in order to advocate for the need for railroad crossing safety and to prevent more deaths from happening.

"She would have wanted me to make sure if I could get her message out, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."