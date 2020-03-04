Department of Homeland Security prepares local businesses for coronavirus threat

A new message for local businesses in North Alabama about the deadly and spreading coronavirus.

Representatives from the Department of Homeland Security traveled from Atlanta to prepare businesses and IT professionals about how to prepare the virus.

The room was filled with many industry professionals from all around the city, all learning more about coronavirus and how people up to no good could use it to impact their industries.

"Attackers a lot of the time like to look for a vulnerable time to attack a business, and if there is something that can distract then maybe it's a good time to attack," said Ben McGee, the CEO of Cyberprotex.

It's why McGee said they held this question and answer session Wednesday.

They discussed what to be on the lookout for and why businesses are more prone to hacks during a crisis. Basically, people are distracted and are more likely to miss something that isn’t right.

They talked about ways to stay focused and how to handle different scenarios.