Department of Defense evaluating selection of Huntsville for Space Command Headquarters

The Department of Defense Inspector General is evaluating the Air Force selection process of Huntsville as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was selected as the preferred location for the headquarters in January.

According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, this would bring 1,400 jobs that are a combination of uniformed and civilian positions.

Friday’s announcement from the Department of Defense Inspector General says the objective of the evaluation is to review the basis for selecting Huntsville as the preferred permanent location.

It says it will evaluate the extent to which the Department of the Air Force:

complied with DoD and Air Force policies during the location selection process;

used objective and relevant scoring factors to rank the six candidate locations; and

calculated the cost and other scoring factors accurately and consistently among the six candidate locations.

The other sites being considered were Kirtland Air Force Base (New Mexico), Offutt Air Force Base (Nebraska), Port San Antonio (Texas), Peterson Air Force Base (Colorado), and Patrick Air Force Base (Florida).