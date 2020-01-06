Department of Corrections: Madison teen, 3 others found with drugs during prison visit

A Madison teenager was one of four people arrested Saturday during visitation at Elmore Correctional Facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday that agents with the Investigations and Intelligence Division uncovered drugs while conducting routine vehicle searches. Detection canines alerted on three vehicles.

Kenyatta Graham, 41, of Camp Hill and Adriana Halkias, 19, of Madison were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a news release.

Aaliyah Danner, 22, of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Norman Mangione, 67, of Sylacauga, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after correctional officers searched and found marijuana in his pocket during a pre-visitation pat search

All four individuals were taken to Elmore County Jail following their arrests.