Department of Corrections: Guntersville murderer killed in prison stabbing

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a man convicted of murder in Marshall County has been stabbed to death in prison.

William Stanley Warren, 52, of Guntersville was stabbed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Thursday, the department of corrections said Wednesday.

Warren died after being stabbed in the eye.

He was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction out of Marshall County.

The department of corrections continues to investigate the stabbing.