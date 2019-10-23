The Alabama Department of Corrections says a man convicted of murder in Marshall County has been stabbed to death in prison.
William Stanley Warren, 52, of Guntersville was stabbed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Thursday, the department of corrections said Wednesday.
Warren died after being stabbed in the eye.
He was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction out of Marshall County.
The department of corrections continues to investigate the stabbing.
Related Content
- Department of Corrections: Guntersville murderer killed in prison stabbing
- Alabama Department of Corrections recaptures escaped inmate
- WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Alabama Department of Corrections releases plan to solve prison abuse issues, more
- Alabama prison system graduates new class of correctional officers
- Prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate
- Suspect charged in Guntersville's first murder of the year
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- HydroFest in Guntersville wants volunteers
- Excitement builds for Guntersville's HydroFest
Scroll for more content...