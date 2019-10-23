Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coroner: Body found in Birmingham confirmed as Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Department of Corrections: Guntersville murderer killed in prison stabbing

William Stanley Warren

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a man convicted of murder in Marshall County has been stabbed to death in prison.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a man convicted of murder in Marshall County has been stabbed to death in prison.

William Stanley Warren, 52, of Guntersville was stabbed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Thursday, the department of corrections said Wednesday.

Warren died after being stabbed in the eye.

He was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction out of Marshall County.

The department of corrections continues to investigate the stabbing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events