Deonte Brown in Huntsville ahead of NFL Draft

Austin High's Deonte Brown has a busy week getting ready for the NFL Draft, but the Bama Offensive Lineman made time for his hometown fans Tuesday night in Huntsville.

The Decatur native signed autographs at Furniture Factory.

Since his high school days Brown has gone on to have a stand out career at Alabama playing 48 career games with 26 starts.

He said his coach, Nick Saban has him ready for his job interview... AKA the NFL Draft.

Brown almost can't believe its time for him to play at the professional level, because high school feels just like yesterday.

"It feels like my last Friday was my last game at Austin High School, when we played Clay-Chalkville in the playoffs, and now coming from another senior season as amazing as it was at Alabama, winning 13 straight, SEC Championships, and it all, I'm just glad overall," Brown said.



Deonte's high school coach will be watching the draft at home in Decatur.

Coach Jeremy Perkins describes Deonte as humble. He said whatever team gets the lineman will get a physical hard working guy, who has a high football IQ. Perkins knew Deonte always wanted to get to this point of being drafted.

Coach added making it this far in football is a direct reflection of Deonte, his family and the Austin community.

"And all the people who poured into Deonte, lot of teachers and administrators coming up as a little young man to a gigantic huge man and to see that that's why you get into education and get into coaching to see the lasting impacts it has on people," Perkins said.

Perkins said he can't wait to rep whatever team Deonte goes to. Draft airs on WAAY31 Thursday at 7:00. .