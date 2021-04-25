Deonte Brown autograph signing Tuesday in Huntsville

Former Austin and Alabama stand out Deonte Brown is busy getting ready for Thursday's NFL draft, but the offensive lineman is making time for fans in his home state.
Brown is signing autographs Tuesday at the Furniture Factory in Huntsville.
The future NFL star is there from 5-7 at night.
It will be 20 bucks per autograph from the two time national champ.
The 2x National Champ will be at Furniture Factory Tuesday.
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 10:58 PM
