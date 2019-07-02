Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Denver is rounding up its Canada geese -- to turn them into food for the needy

The city of Denver apparently has a new motto: Geese are not friends. They're food.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:09 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

(CNN) -- The city of Denver apparently has a new motto: Geese are not friends. They're food.

Fed up with its growing goose problem, the city has implemented an initiative to round up its Canada geese and process them into food for "needy families," US Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Suzanne Bond said.

"The resident goose population in this area is too large, which will cause many problems including overgrazing of grass, ornamental plants and agricultural crops; accumulation of droppings and feathers; disease, attacks on humans by aggressive birds; and the fouling of reservoirs, swimming areas, docks, lawns and recreational areas," Bond said.

The USDA says goose meat is safe for human consumption.

There are an estimated 5,000 geese living in the city, which has been trying to manage its goose population for more than 15 years. The city says the birds have led to "increased human-wildlife conflicts in parks, vegetation destruction, sanitation concerns, poor water quality, and other maintenance challenges."

"We get so many complaints about people coming out here with a blanket to sit on the grass, and they cannot sit on the grass because there's so much goose poop in the parks," Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told CNN affiliate KDVR.

The program started this month because the geese are at their most vulnerable: They molt around June and July and can't fly.

The USDA will conduct the roundups and help regulate whether the meat is suitable for human consumption, Denver Parks and Recreation said. The agencies hope to donate the meat to "charitable organizations and wildlife rehabilitation facilities."

Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Act, but Denver Parks and Recreation obtained authorization from both the state and federal governments to manage the population via roundups, according to its website.

Denver has tried other goose management tactics including oiling their eggs, spraying repellents and creating visual barriers to discourage geese from nesting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events