A local dentist in the Tennessee Valley is offering free care for veterans.
Flint River Dental will give veterans without insurance free cleanings, fillings, and extractions.
It's happening on Saturday, Nov. 10th at its office on Church St.
Registration begins at 8:30am and it's on a first come, first serve basis.
Related Content
- Local dentist offering free care for veterans
- Decatur Police offering parents free identification kits
- Topgolf is offering free class for women
- Huntsville Library offers free flu shots
- Local veterans attend hiring event
- Guntersville dentist back at work after drug bust in office
- CDC identifies a mystery of cluster of deaths among dentists
- Tiny homes offer big benefits for homeless military veterans
- Local sheriff's offices provide free gun locks
- Local veterans travel to Pearl Harbor
Scroll for more content...