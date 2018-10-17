Clear

Local dentist offering free care for veterans

Flint River Dental will give veterans without insurance free cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

A local dentist in the Tennessee Valley is offering free care for veterans. 

Flint River Dental will give veterans without insurance free cleanings, fillings, and extractions. 

It's happening on Saturday, Nov. 10th at its office on Church St.

Registration begins at 8:30am and it's on a first come, first serve basis. 

