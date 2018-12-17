Dense morning fog and a mild afternoon

Visibility has been reduced to less than a tenth of a mile at time. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect until 9 AM. Monday will be mostly sunny once the fog lifts. Temperatures are on track to mild again today as well. Highs run above average, topping out near 60 degrees.

We'll squeeze out one more mostly sunny, comfortable day Tuesday before things start to change on Wednesday. Clouds increase through the day and rain slowly creeps in by Wednesday night. Rain will fall off and on Thursday. On Friday, colder air arrives and temperatures only top out in the mid 40s. Showers come to an end by Saturday and clouds gradually clear through the day.