Dense morning fog and a mild afternoon

The work week is starting out with widespread dense fog.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Visibility has been reduced to less than a tenth of a mile at time.  A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect until 9 AM.  Monday will be mostly sunny once the fog lifts. Temperatures are on track to mild again today as well. Highs run above average, topping out near 60 degrees.

We'll squeeze out one more mostly sunny, comfortable day Tuesday before things start to change on Wednesday. Clouds increase through the day and rain slowly creeps in by Wednesday night. Rain will fall off and on Thursday. On Friday, colder air arrives and temperatures only top out in the mid 40s. Showers come to an end by Saturday and clouds gradually clear through the day.

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
