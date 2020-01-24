Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM, a few sprinkles throughout the day

We are still tracking a few lingering showers this morning for areas east of I-65. These showers will continue to move off to the north and east over the next few hours, clearing our far northeastern communities by mid morning today. In addition to the light rain, patchy dense fog has developed this morning across the entire area. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM this morning for areas east of I-65. Visibility is very low in some locations and is particularly dense in higher elevations this morning. Take it slow as you head out the door! Turn on your fog lights and give yourself plenty of space between you and the cars around you. Although the widespread rain will end by mid morning, we will still see lots of cloud cover throughout the rest of your Friday, with a few sprinkles possible during the afternoon and evening as the system responsible for the rain yesterday and this morning slowly moves out of our region.

Much of the weekend is dry, but cloudy. We'll drop a few degrees for highs Saturday as a cold front moves through later on today, with highs only in the mid 40s. Much of Sunday is also dry with highs slightly warmer near 50. A few showers will develop Sunday evening across north Alabama and persist into early Monday. These showers will be very spotty and rainfall amounts will also be very light. Another small rain chance is possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but trends are for north Alabama to be drier during this timeframe. We'll keep a small chance in the forecast and continue to monitor the trends in the coming days. Temperatures will return to seasonable norms next week, with highs in the mid 50s.