Dense Fog Advisory this morning, plenty of sunshine this afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 this morning for all of our north Alabama counties. We have seen visibility well under a half mile in several locations throughout the morning especially along and west of I-65. Please be sure to use extra caution on the roads this morning, turn on your fog lights, and leave plenty of space between you and the cars around you.

The fog slowly fades away this morning, giving way to an absolutely spectacular day to get your work week started! Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s for highs this afternoon. Clouds slowly start to build back in overnight tonight as our next weather maker arrives into north Alabama Tuesday morning. Some isolated showers during the morning commute Tuesday will become more widespread throughout the day. Rainfall totals do not look very impressive at this point. Most areas can expect up to a half inch of rain with this system on Tuesday. The higher rainfall totals will be well to our south in central and southern Alabama, where over three inches of rain are possible near Montgomery.

Some leftover showers are still possible through midday Wednesday before we clear out for the rest of the work. Temperatures will drop once again into the upper 60s Wednesday before we climb back into the mid 70s to close out the work week. Some showers return to the forecast by this weekend.