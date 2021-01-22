Clear
Dense Fog Advisory in effect Friday morning, sunny by the afternoon

Visibility down to 1/4 mile or less is possible for all of North Alabama Friday morning. The low clouds, fog and even sprinkles rapidly clear to sunny skies this afternoon.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 5:59 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A stray sprinkle remains possible for areas south of the Tennessee River this morning but most if not all of North Alabama is dry the rest of today and Saturday.  A cold front is responsible for the rapid clearing this morning and afternoon.  Friday's highs top out in the low to mid 50s, north winds will keep temperatures in check even with the sunny skies.

Our next big weather maker starts as showers overspreading the area through the day Sunday. Recent data have brought down rain totals quite a bit for this event and instead keeps the heavier rain farther north. However, we still stand to pick up about one to two inches Sunday and Monday. Trends are also showing the potential for strong to severe storms with the passage of a cold front Monday, so we'll be monitoring that threat in the coming days.

