Demolition underway at Riverwalk Marina in Decatur

Repairs are finally underway for a Decatur marina, six months after it was damaged by a storm.

The dock at Riverwalk Marina was destroyed in April. People who own boats at the dock say they are happy to see work getting started.

"It's kind of an eyesore right now, but you can't just pick it up and put another one back in there, you know. It does take a little time to rebuild."

Boat owner, Steve Skinner, said demolition on the badly damaged dock began about a week ago.

"They're actually getting all of the bad stuff out and they're moving it quite well, actually," Skinner said.

Skinner said it's a close-knit community, and they're already looking forward to next boating season.

"So this is kind of a family down here, so they're looking forward to some of the other guys and women that was down here before bringing their boats back in," he said.

The owner didn't want to go on camera but said the dock should be reopening in January or February. The demolition and repair to the dock will cost around $800,000. The owner said insurance paid a portion of it.