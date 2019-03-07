Demolition of ECM Hospital in Florence begins

A staple in the Shoals is coming down.

Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital served patients in Florence and the surrounding area for more than seven decades.

During the next 12 months, the hospital building will be torn down bit by bit. The new North Alabama Medical Center opened earlier this year on Veterans Drive.

It will cost nearly $4 million to demolish ECM and clear the lot.

The Florence City Council has zoned the lot for only residential single-family homes to keep up with the historic neighborhoods currently surrounding ECM.

"We look forward to seeing what's gonna happen,” said Jones Colcock, who lives near the ECM site.