Demolition for the South Huntsville Library completed

Demolition on the South Huntsville library is done. Now crews are working to remove the debris, but neighbors will be dealing with construction for the next year.

The public relations director for the library said now that demolition is complete the project is scheduled to go to bid in March. Once City Council approves a bid, construction on the library will begin. People who live in the area said they hope goes by quickly.

"It's been going on for a while, but they're finally maybe today and next Monday clearing off the last of the debris," said Catherine Stone.

The 39,000 square feet library will feature a cafe, conference room, and large reading room for kids something people who live here said will be good for the community. What's not so good though is the noise the construction is causing.

"I actually work nights so i don't home til 2, 3, 4 o'clock sometimes so i'm usually just going to sleep getting to sleep when they start the work," said Katelyn Alverson.

Stone said she attended a community meeting just this morning to learn more about the state of the art library. She said she's impressed with what's to come.

"Bigger better library. More up to date. Good up to date theater and lots more sports activities."

The library said they hope to start building in late April if city council is able to approve a bid that soon. The goal is to have the library complete by summer 2020.

"I think it'll be great when it's finally here but i can't wait for it to be here," said Alverson.

The city said it has received over $6 million dollars in donations for the project but they're still in need of more money. You can reach out to the Huntsville Library Foundation to help out.

The South Huntsville Library will be part of the Sandra Moon complex which will include the library, recreation areas, and an arts center.