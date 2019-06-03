Demolition at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital continues

Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital is still being torn down. Crews are working six days a week form dawn to dusk to get the old hospital demolished.

Along with loud noise some residents who live near the hospital are concerned about all the dust the demolition is making.

"There is a little bit of dust and of course were not sure what's in the dust, but of course you never are with demolition," said Jacquie Osborne.

Tom and Jacquie Osborne live right next to ECM hospital that's being torn down. Three large bulldozers are kicking up a ton of dust. Monday, crews were trying to spray the dust down with water to stop it from spreading into the surrounding neighborhoods.

"It's on everybody's windows the dust is just everywhere," said Tom Osborne.

Recently the city of Florence's planning department held a meeting with residents to show them conceptual designs of residential housing that could go where ECM is. These are just ideas at this point nothing is set in stone. The Osborn's said they didn't attend the meeting because they didn't know when it was.

"We didn't see anything in the newspaper. We didn't get any flyers or letters. There wasn't even a sign posted across the street, we live right across the street from where it happened," said Jacquie Osborne.

Right now, technically RegionalCare still owns the ECM property but Florence city officials said once the demolition is completed the title will be handed over to the city. The Osborn's said all of this planning feels a bit too early.

"I am a little nervous that they seem to be jumping ahead of what I thought was the plan," said Tom Osborne.

It will take at least another six months for demolition to be completely done. The city plans on having multiple other community meetings about the ECM demolition and want residents input in the matter. We will let you know when that next meeting is.