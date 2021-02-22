Demand continues to soar at North Alabama food banks and drives

Demand is soaring for food one year into the coronavirus pandemic. Several North Alabama food banks are seeing record numbers of people.

"I think we're going to run out today, this is the first time since we started that we've run out before noon," Eli Brooks, the pastor for Daystar Church, said Monday.

This is after already giving away more than 1,000 boxes of food to more than 800 people.

"I think the demand is still very high," he said.

Brooks' church along with Madison City Schools, Farmers to Families, Faith Based Coalition and the USDA facilitate the Farmers to Families federal program, which uses food from farmers to give to families in need.

"There's still a lot of financial pressure on people right now, and people are still feeling the brunt of the pandemic," Brooks said.

He said they try to help every person who comes to them and not turn people away empty handed, but with demand so high, sometimes they have to. He hopes now that the program has been extended through the month of March, they can continue to help hundreds more families still in need.

"We're very excited. It's a lot of work, but it is so worth it just to give out this much food to our community and just know that the people who need it the most are getting it, and we even have people showing up to grab extra boxes to take to neighbors who are shut in or handicap and not able to come," Brooks said.

Brooks and his team of volunteers will be back at the Madison City Stadium next Monday, starting at 9:30 a.m. Brooks says with so many people still in need, if you do plan to come to the drive at any point next month, it's best to come early before they run out.