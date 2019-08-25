Deluge causes flooding in the Shoals

Folks in the Shoals are dealing with flooding. Heavy rain caused problems in several areas in Florence. WAAY 31 covered flooding at Bargain Hunt. The store near the corner of Cox Creek and Florence Boulevard closed two hours early because of the flooding.
Also in Florence, flooding shut down Mitchell Boulevard, Commerce Street and Coffee Road.
In Colbert County, the EMA coordinated a water rescue in Cherokee at Mulberry Lane and Moody Lane. Rescuers helped two people trapped by floodwater. The pair tried to drive through a flooded area.
