Delta moving out, quiet week ahead

The last gasp of the remnants of what was Hurricane Delta will be out of North Alabama later this evening. In the meantime, a few small showers remain possible for areas along and east of I-65. North Alabama should be completely dry by late evening. Despite Delta's remnants leaving the area, the muggy air will stick around for just a little bit longer. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid 60s with overcast skies. There is also still plenty of moisture left in North Alabama, which could lead to patchy fog for valleys and sheltered areas tonight. Take it slow and don't forget to turn on your fog lights if you are out and about late tonight or early Monday morning.

Any lingering fog should dissipate quickly Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies will stick around to start the new week. It will be warm for mid October standards as highs top out in the mid 80s. The warm, humid air will be on its way out tomorrow evening, as a cold front arrives in North Alabama. Rain chances are small as this front moves through, but isolated showers are possible late Monday afternoon into the evening. Expect a much cooler and more comfortable night Monday with overnight lows down to the mid 50s. A quiet weather pattern dominates the rest of the forecast. Blue skies and sunshine are expected through next weekend. However, the temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster. Highs will drop to the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday through Thursday. By Thursday night, a second cold front brings a reinforcing shot of much cooler air. That will allow temperatures to sink to the upper 40s Friday morning with highs only in the 60s for the weekend! There is a tiny chance for a passing shower Thursday night with the passage of the cold front, but nearly everyone looks to stay dry.