Delta bears down on North Alabama this weekend

Spotty showers will be replaced by steadier, heavier rain later tonight and Saturday. A couple of breaks in the action are possible, but all in all, plan for a washout of a weekend.

Localized flash flooding, gusty wind, and a tornado threat are all on the table Saturday through Saturday night. As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible and within more persistent rain bands, if that rain is falling quickly, we can see instances of flash flooding. The wind picks up by the afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph in some spots.

If we can catch any sun breaks Saturday afternoon, we may be able to capitalize on enough energy to strengthen storms to severe limits. With enough rotation expected to be in place, any severe storms could start spinning and drop a tornado quickly. This is the most uncertain part of the forecast, but with even the mention of a tornado threat, we are monitoring it closely.

By Sunday morning, we'll be left with widespread light to moderate rain. It'll be breezy still, but the wind and the rain should start to ease a bit through the second half of the day. By Monday, it's back to mainly dry conditions and highs in the 80s.

