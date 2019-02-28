Delays with Blowing Cave Road repairs causing issues for Madison Co. Schools

On Thursday, work was underway to reopen roads on Keel Mountain that were affected by flooding. It could be later next week before Blowing Cave Road is repaired, and it's causing big problems for kids who go to school off the mountain.

Madison County Schools said no buses will drive up Keel Mountain, until Blowing Cave Road reopens.

The principal at Madison County Elementary hopped on a bus this week to take the trip and said it was so terrifying, she can't imagine children having to make that trip.

"It was a little concerning going around those corners with the length of a bus, and just worrying about the stability of the bus and thinking about all of the children. We want to really make sure that they're safe," said Amy Mason, Madison County Elementary School's principal.

She said her perspective on safety changed, when she got on a bus and rode up Keel Mountain.

"Really looking at that through those eyes, thinking, wow, you know, all of the traffic would be going that way, so the likelihood of having vehicles pass you on the other side is pretty likely that that would happen," said Mason.

While buses aren't running up the mountain, some parents said they're carpooling so their kids won't miss class. Madison County Elementary is opening early and closing late to accommodate families.

"We've also opened our school building from 7 until 5:45 each day for those families that need the additional care on either side of their end of the spectrum," said Mason,

Mason said they're still trying to figure out how to get kids to school safely. She worries about parents who are struggling, even with carpooling.

"Some concerns have been raised with mileage and how much mileage will be incurred for some of our families that are economically disadvantaged, it's another burden on them for the additional cost of gas," she said.

The principal said students who live on Keel Mountain will have their absence excused through Friday, and if Blowing Cave Road is still not open, they'll reassess transportation Monday morning.