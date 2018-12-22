Clear

DeKalb county man charged with murder in Georgia

Once Sam Street was identified as the suspect, GBI obtained arrest warrants, which were executed at his home Friday morning.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 8:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

72-year-old Sam Street was charged with murdering a man from his hometown, Valley Head in DeKalb County. Authorities state that on Saturday December 15th, 32-year-old Justin Alfrey who is also from Valley Head was found shot to death in his vehicle at 106 Highway 11 in Rising Fawn, Ga.

Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet truck leaving the area near where Alfrey was found. On Friday, December 21st The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested Street at his home in Valley Head. He was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Street was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. WAAY 31 is still waiting to hear back from officials on if Street will be extradited to Georgia since that's where the murder happened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events