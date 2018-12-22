DeKalb county man charged with murder in Georgia

72-year-old Sam Street was charged with murdering a man from his hometown, Valley Head in DeKalb County. Authorities state that on Saturday December 15th, 32-year-old Justin Alfrey who is also from Valley Head was found shot to death in his vehicle at 106 Highway 11 in Rising Fawn, Ga.

Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet truck leaving the area near where Alfrey was found. On Friday, December 21st The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested Street at his home in Valley Head. He was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Street was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. WAAY 31 is still waiting to hear back from officials on if Street will be extradited to Georgia since that's where the murder happened.