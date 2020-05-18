DeKalb and Morgan County Schools holding graduations with new coronavirus safety guidelines

North Alabama's first in-person graduations for the class of 2020 are set to take place Monday evening.

When Gov. Kay Ivey amended the Safer at Home order allowing groups of 10 or more people to gather, school officials across North Alabama began putting their graduation plans in place. Monday night, hundreds of high school students will be able to have the moment they've been waiting for.

Fyffe High School will be the first in DeKalb County to recognize its graduating class Monday at 6 p.m. at the school's football stadium.

There are a few guidelines in place. Family members can sit together, but must be six feet apart from other families. Other high school graduations are planned throughout the week with similar guidelines.

In Morgan County, there will also be social distancing, no congratulatory handshakes and all five high schools will graduate Monday at 7 p.m. They'll be inside the football stadiums and only a certain number of tickets were given out to keep capacity at 50%.