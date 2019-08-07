DeKalb County school resource officers take training class

Wednesday is the first day back to school for DeKalb County students and their school resource officers are starting a series of training classes.

The resource officers are taking their first course on criminal justice. Administrators said while the officers are already trained to provide safety, the classes will prepare them to identify signs of poor behavior or any issues in schools. This is the first year that all 13 DeKalb County schools will have SRO's and the superintendent said safety is his number one priority.

"You want to think that nothing could ever happen to you. That's what you want to think and you hate to spend money on initiatives and safety and things of that nature because you think of all you can invest in your classrooms and stuff, however, our students are the most important resource we have and we have to protect them," said DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett.