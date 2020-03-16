DeKalb County officials trying to stay ahead of coronavirus

There are 29 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama and so far, none of those cases are in DeKalb county.

WAAY 31 spoke with city and county officials about what they're doing to keep it that way.

DeKalb county officials held a joint conference to remind everyone to practice social distancing as much as possible.

So far no one has tested positive.

At this point, it's not clear if anyone in DeKalb county has been tested.

But in the meantime, the county is following state guidelines in closing schools, public venues and making sure the community is avoiding large gatherings.

In a coronavirus task force news conference, the president asked people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

In DeKalb county, all schools are closed ahead of the state's deadline to close them Wednesday.

They'll stay closed until April 6th.

Fort Payne city officials told us they want to urge you to use phones and online services if possible.

In addition to schools, all senior citizen centers will close indefinitely starting Monday afternoon.

DeKalb county commission President Ricky Harcrow told us this is just the change needed to keep everyone safe.

"This is not our first emergency situation. We will come through this and we will do everything that we can to hold the inconveniences to the general public at a minimum. But there will be some, and there will be some for all of us," he said.

County officials told WAAY 31 they want to urge you to keep a distance of 6 feet away from people and continue to use hygiene practices like washing your hands and not touching your face.