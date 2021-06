A Henegar man is in the DeKalb County jail on charges of electronic solicitation of a child.

Court records show 27-year-old Bobby Cole Howell is accused of approaching a teen under the age of 16 to come to him for sex.

Howell is also charged with interference of custody.

The alleged crimes happened last week.

His bond was set at $20,000.

No court date has been set and court records show he does not yet have an attorney.