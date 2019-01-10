Dekalb County 7th graders suspended for alcohol on campus

The parent of a future Crossville Middle School student is hoping for change after some seventh graders were suspended for bringing alcohol to school.

DeKalb County schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says the students were caught Tuesday, and nothing like this has happened at Crossville Middle School for years. Parents say the most surprising thing is how young these kids are. The students involved were two 12-year-olds and one 13. For now, parents are calling on other parents to be more diligent.

Destiny Malone says she's worried about when her 7-year-old will go to Crossville Middle.

"I hope my kids will have better role models and better friends around them," said Malone. "They should take consideration and actually look into backpacks."

Barnett couldn't says how long the students will be suspended. He thanked the teacher for noticing what was going on, and saying something.