The parent of a future Crossville Middle School student is hoping for change after some seventh graders were suspended for bringing alcohol to school.
DeKalb County schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says the students were caught Tuesday, and nothing like this has happened at Crossville Middle School for years. Parents say the most surprising thing is how young these kids are. The students involved were two 12-year-olds and one 13. For now, parents are calling on other parents to be more diligent.
Destiny Malone says she's worried about when her 7-year-old will go to Crossville Middle.
"I hope my kids will have better role models and better friends around them," said Malone. "They should take consideration and actually look into backpacks."
Barnett couldn't says how long the students will be suspended. He thanked the teacher for noticing what was going on, and saying something.
Related Content
- Dekalb County 7th graders suspended for alcohol on campus
- Crossville Middle School students caught with alcohol on campus
- Men charged with DeKalb County burglary
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- 32 arrested in DeKalb County drug crackdown
- DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
- DeKalb County authorities looking for escaped inmate
- Man Indicted for DeKalb County Murder