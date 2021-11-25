Dekalb Co. child allegedly victimized over eight year period

Court records show a Boaz man for child sex abuse is alleged to have victimized the child over an eight-year period.

Tomas Juan Francisco, 47 of Boaz, was arrested November 23 and booked into the Dekalb County jail with bond set at $2 million.

Charging documents show the victim was 10 when the alleged abuse started in 2013.

Francisco has requested a public defender.

A court date has yet to be set in his case.

Francisco's arrest is the result of an investigation by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators who specialize in sexual crimes and crimes against children. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.